James Harden News: Nets 17 points with seven assists
Harden logged 17 points (6-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Friday's 138-105 victory over the Mavericks.
Harden has been hot over the past three games, scoring 22.7 points per game on 60.5 percent shooting from the field and 84.6 percent at the stripe to go with 6.7 assists and 3.7 triples per contest. He'll look to keep his foot on the gas pedal in Sunday's rematch with Dallas.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Harden See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 112 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Underdog, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Tuesday, March 310 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 310 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 310 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 2714 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Harden See More