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James Harden News: Nets 17 points with seven assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Harden logged 17 points (6-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Friday's 138-105 victory over the Mavericks.

Harden has been hot over the past three games, scoring 22.7 points per game on 60.5 percent shooting from the field and 84.6 percent at the stripe to go with 6.7 assists and 3.7 triples per contest. He'll look to keep his foot on the gas pedal in Sunday's rematch with Dallas.

James Harden
Cleveland Cavaliers
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