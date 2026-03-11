James Harden News: Nets 30 points with eight assists
Harden recorded 30 points (11-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds and eight assists in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 128-122 loss to the Magic.
Harden only missed five shots while he was out there, and he came through with some big buckets down the stretch to keep the game close, but ultimately, the Cavs weren't able to get the win. Evan Mobley double-doubled with 18 points (8-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-7 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and two blocks over 32 minutes in the six-point loss.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Harden See More
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Underdog, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Tuesday, March 38 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 38 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 38 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 2712 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 2712 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Harden See More