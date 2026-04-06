James Harden News: Out for personal reasons
Harden (personal) is out for Monday's game against the Grizzlies.
Harden is getting the day off, and it remains to be seen if he will be back in action Wednesday against Atlanta. With Donovan Mitchell resting his ankle, the Cavaliers will need to rely on Dennis Schroder and Craig Porter.
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