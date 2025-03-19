James Harden News: Pops for 22 in Tuesday's win

Harden notched 22 points (5-18 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 10-11 FT), four rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal across 39 minutes during Tuesday's 132-119 win over the Cavaliers.

The 35-year-old guard topped 20 points for the ninth straight game, a stretch in which Harden has averaged 28.2 points, 9.9 assists, 6.2 boards, 3.7 threes, 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks. With the future Hall of Famer turning back the clock in March, the Clippers have remained in a dogfight with the Warriors and Timberwolves for the sixth seed in the Western Conference, and a secure playoff spot that avoids the Play-In Tournament.