James Harden News: Posts 19/10 double-double in loss

Harden totaled 19 points (6-18 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists and three steals across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 106-105 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Harden's five three-pointers represented most of his scoring output, and he led the team in assists. Wednesday marked Harden's third consecutive double-digit assist result, and the category should serve as a nice addition to his fantasy totals throughout the season. Harden isn't getting any younger, but Kawhi Leonard's (shoulder) absence and the loss of Paul George is yielding great results as he carries a heavier load.