James Harden headshot

James Harden News: Powers through thumb injury in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Harden chipped in 22 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 8-12 FT), nine rebounds and eight assists in 36 minutes during Sunday's 106-102 win over the Nets.

The 22 points led the Cavaliers on the afternoon, and Harden's near triple-double was even more impressive considering he's playing through a fractured right thumb that had cost him the previous two games. The veteran guard has scored at least 20 points in five of his last eight appearances, averaging 19.3 points, 8.0 assists, 5.1 boards, 3.0 threes and 1.4 combined steals and blocks over that stretch.

James Harden
Cleveland Cavaliers
