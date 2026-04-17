James Harden News: Ready for Game 1
Harden (rest) is off the injury report for Game 1 on Saturday versus Toronto.
Harden sat out Sunday's regular-season finale against Washington, but he's ready to roll for the start of the playoffs. After joining the Cavaliers ahead of the trade deadline, the star guard averaged 20.5 points, 7.7 assists and 4.8 rebounds in 33.8 minutes per contest over 26 games.
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