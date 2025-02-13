James Harden News: Records double-double in win

Harden closed Wednesday's 128-114 win over Memphis with 18 points (6-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, 10 assists, one block and one steal over 35 minutes.

Although Harden's ice-cold shooting stroke needs to thaw, he's still turning in solid fantasy totals due to excellent contributions in secondary categories. He's dished out an eye-popping 37 assists over the past three games, which also extended his double-double streak to three contests in Wednesday's victory.