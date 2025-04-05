James Harden News: Regresses with 13 points

Harden recorded 13 points (4-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, five assists and two steals over 30 minutes during Friday's 114-91 victory over the Mavericks.

The Clippers played well despite a down game from their most productive player With Kawhi Leonard fully healthy, there's a lot less pressure on Harden to carry the team, and Normal Powell's return has further lightened the load. Harden is still struggling with his three-point shot, as he's averaged a paltry 18.8 percent beyond the arc over the past three games.