James Harden News: Removed from injury report

Harden (groin) was not listed on the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Hawks, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Harden missed Thursday's loss against the Thunder but appears ready to play on Saturday against Atlanta. The former NBA MVP is averaging 21.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game this season, shooting 39.3 percent from the field and 34.7 percent from beyond the arc.