James Harden headshot

James Harden News: Saturday's game postponed

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 10, 2025

Harden and the Clippers will not play the Hornets on Saturday, as the game will be postponed due to the ongoing wildfires in the Los Angeles area, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

The Clippers begin a three-game homestand Saturday that lasts until Jan. 16 against Portland, so it's unknown if the contest against Charlotte will be the only matchup postponed. As it currently stands, Los Angeles' next game is scheduled for Monday against Miami, marking Harden's next chance to play.

More Stats & News
