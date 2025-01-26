Fantasy Basketball
James Harden headshot

James Harden News: Scores 15 straight in third quarter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 26, 2025

Harden contributed 40 points (12-24 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 12-12 FT), five rebounds, nine assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Saturday's 127-117 victory over Milwaukee.

Harden was already on the way to a great final result before he took over the game in the third quarter, scoring 15 points in a barrage that nearly put the game away. Saturday marked Harden's third-highest scoring total of the season and was a nice bounce-back after failing to break 20 points in his last two contests.

James Harden
Los Angeles Clippers
