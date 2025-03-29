James Harden News: Scores 17 points with six dimes

Harden provided 17 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and six assists across 29 minutes during Friday's 132-100 win over Brooklyn.

Kawhi Leonard was absolutely dominant in Friday's win and Ivica Zubac recorded yet another double-double, but Harden still found a way to make an impact on offense -- even if he was forced to adopt a secondary role. One area in which Harden has been remarkably consistent is his playmaking, as he's currently riding a streak of 11 games with six or more assists. Harden averaged 25.1 points and 8.9 assists per game during that 11-game stretch.