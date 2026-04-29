James Harden News: Scores 23 points in Game 5 win
Harden produced 23 points (7-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block in 40 minutes during Wednesday's Game 5 win over the Raptors in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
After dropping two straight games, the Cavaliers took care of business at home to reestablish their series lead. Harden has been solid through five games, posting averages of 22.0 points, 6.2 assists, 4.4 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 3.2 three-pointers.
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