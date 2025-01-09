James Harden News: Shoots poorly in loss Wednesday

Harden logged 16 points (5-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one block across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 126-103 loss to Denver.

Norman Powell carried the Clippers on offense with a 30-point performance, and while the team needed Harden to step up offensively, he endured a rough shooting display after making just 33.3 percent of his attempts. There's no question Harden remains one of the game's best offensive players when he's at the top of his game, but that hasn't happened often of late. In fact, he's failed to reach the 20-point mark in four of his last six outings.