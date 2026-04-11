James Harden News: Sitting out vs. Washington
Harden (rest) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Wizards.
The Cavaliers are listing nine players as out ahead of Sunday's regular-season finale. With the team set to be very thin in the backcourt, Craig Porter and Tyrese Proctor should see increased burn.
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