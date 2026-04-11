James Harden headshot

James Harden News: Sitting out vs. Washington

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Harden (rest) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Wizards.

The Cavaliers are listing nine players as out ahead of Sunday's regular-season finale. With the team set to be very thin in the backcourt, Craig Porter and Tyrese Proctor should see increased burn.

James Harden
Cleveland Cavaliers
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