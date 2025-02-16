Fantasy Basketball
James Harden headshot

James Harden News: Starting nod for Team Shaq

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 16, 2025 at 6:28pm

Harden will start for Shaq's OGs against Candace's Rising Stars in the first round of the NBA All-Star Game Tournament, per the NBA broadcast.

Like Stephen Curry, Harden was selected to his 11th All-Star game and the duo will serve as the starting backcourt for Shaq's OGs. Harden is averaging 21.5 points, 8.6 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals over 34.3 minutes per game.

