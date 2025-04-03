James Harden News: Struggles beyond the arc in win

Harden notched 21 points (7-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 assists, three blocks and one steal across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 114-98 win over New Orleans.

While Harden's scoring and assist numbers remain consistent, his recent struggles beyond the arc are limiting his explosive potential. Normally a hallmark of his game, Harden has gone 2-of-12 from three-point range over the past two games. A better percentage from deep is essential for Harden to hit the 30-point scoring threshold, and the team is 9-1 when he surpasses that mark.