James Harden headshot

James Harden News: Struggles in blowout loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Harden contributed seven points (2-12 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and two steals in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 122-97 loss to the Lakers.

Although Harden kept his assist numbers up, he was otherwise insufficient as a scorer during the lopsided loss. It was an uncharacteristic line for Harden, who took only 10 shot attempts and logged his second-lowest scoring total of the season.

