James Harden headshot

James Harden News: Struggles with shot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Harden registered 18 points (5-13 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds and four assists over 33 minutes during Thursday's 126-104 loss to the Raptors in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Harden was unable to find his rhythm from the field as the Cavaliers dropped their first game of the series. Through three playoff games, Harden holds averages of 22.7 points, 6.0 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals on 48.9 percent shooting from the field.

James Harden
Cleveland Cavaliers
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