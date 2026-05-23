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James Harden News: Struggles with turnovers in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Harden accumulated 19 points (8-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal in 41 minutes during Saturday's 121-108 loss to New York in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

This was the second time in this series that Harden committed six turnovers, and he again struggled from three-point range, missing all but one of his seven three-point attempts. Through the first three games of this series, Harden has committed a total of 12 turnovers while shooting 5-for-22 from beyond the arc.

James Harden
Cleveland Cavaliers
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