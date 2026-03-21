James Harden headshot

James Harden News: Stuffs stat sheet again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Harden generated 20 points (8-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt), 10 assists, six rebounds, one steal and one block across 36 minutes of Saturday's 111-106 win over the Pelicans.

After posting 36 points, seven rebounds and nine assists last time out, Harden delivered a double-double on Saturday. The veteran guard's scoring has taken a significant hit since being traded to Cleveland, as he's averaging just 20.9 points per game with the Cavs, but he's been able to replicate his assist production and improve his rebounding. In total, Harden is averaging 24.1 points, 8.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds across 61 appearances this season.

James Harden
Cleveland Cavaliers
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