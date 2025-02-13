James Harden News: Stuffs stat sheet in double-double
Harden contributed 32 points (8-19 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 11-15 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and three steals across 49 minutes during Thursday's 120-116 overtime victory over the Jazz.
It was Harden's fourth game of the season scoring at least 30 points, flirting with what would've been his third triple-double of the year while handling a boost in usage in the absence of Kawhi Leonard (knee). The star guard heads into the All-Star break with some momentum, posting averages of 23.8 points, 11.0 assists, 6.5 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 0.8 blocks in 40.0 minutes over his past four games.
