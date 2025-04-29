James Harden News: Sub-par performance in loss

Harden ended Tuesday's 131-115 loss to the Nuggets in Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs with 11 points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-8 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and two steals in 35 minutes.

Harden had his worst showing of the playoffs, on a night where the Clippers were soundly beaten. Although Los Angeles was able to make a small run during the final quarter, the result was never really in doubt. Now trailing 3-2 in the series, Harden and the Clippers will need to reverse the recent trend should there be any hopes of forcing a Game 7.