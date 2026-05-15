James Harden headshot

James Harden News: Well-rounded effort in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Harden supplied 23 points (6-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 8-10 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and four steals in 37 minutes during Friday's 115-94 loss to the Pistons in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Harden scored 16 of his team-high 23 points in the second half, though it wasn't enough to lead the Cavaliers to victory. The veteran guard also paced Cleveland in assists and steals while finishing third on the team in rebounds. He has reached the 20-point mark in three straight games, logging four combined steals-plus-blocks in each of them. He'll look to continue producing on both ends of the floor in Sunday's do-or-die Game 7 in Detroit.

James Harden
Cleveland Cavaliers
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