James Wiseman Injury: Shipped to Toronto

The Pacers traded Wiseman (Achilles) and cash to the Raptors on Thursday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

Wiseman has already been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a torn Achilles, but he could be ready for the start of the 2025-26 season. It's unclear if Toronto will keep him around, as he has a $2.55 million team option for next season. Wiseman holds career averages of 9.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.7 blocks in 18.9 minutes across 148 appearances.