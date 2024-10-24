James Wiseman Injury: Suffers torn Achilles

The Pacers announced Thursday that Wiseman has suffered a torn left Achilles, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Wiseman suffered a torn left Achilles just five minutes into his regular-season debut for the Pacers. The No. 2 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft will almost certainly miss the rest of the 2024-25 campaign. With Isaiah Jackson dealing with a groin injury, Obi Toppin and Jarace Walker should receive extended minutes as bench options in Indiana's frontcourt rotation.