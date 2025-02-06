James Wiseman Injury: Waived by Toronto

Wiseman has been waived by the Raptors, Bobby Marks of ESPN.com reports.

Wiseman was traded to the Raptors by the Pacers ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Toronto waived the 23-year-old big man Thursday, who was already ruled out for the season after suffering a torn Achilles in the first game of the 2024-25 campaign with Indiana. The former second overall pick faces a long recovery from the injury and an uncertain future in the NBA due to this latest development.