James Wiseman Injury: Won't return Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 23, 2024

Wiseman has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Pistons due to a left calf injury, Pat Boylan of Bally Sports Indiana reports.

Wiseman limped off the floor after suffering what seemed to be a non-contact injury and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the contest with a calf injury. The Pacers are already thin in the frontcourt with Isaiah Jackson (groin) inactive for Wednesday's tilt. With Wiseman out, Obi Toppin, Jarace Walker and James Johnson could see more action. Wiseman's next chance t play will come Friday at New York.

