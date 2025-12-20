Wiseman was waived by the Pacers in late October, but he'll rejoin the team via a hardship exception. Per Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star, head coach Rick Carlisle said that the Pacers elected to terminate forward Gabe McGlothan's 10-day deal and bring Wiseman aboard to address the team's depth at center while Tony Bradley (finger) nurses an injury. If Indiana gets one or more of its injured players back in action by the time Wiseman's 10-day deal expires, the Pacers may not have the ability to re-sign the veteran center.