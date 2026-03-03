Jamir Watkins headshot

Jamir Watkins Injury: Out for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Watkins (ankle) will not play Tuesday against the Magic.

Watkins has been playing a modest role for the Wizards in recent weeks, so his absence will leave the Wizards shorthanded. With Watkins sidelined, the Wizards could leab more on Will Riley and Jaden Hardy.

Jamir Watkins
Washington Wizards
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamir Watkins See More
