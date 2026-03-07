Jamir Watkins headshot

Jamir Watkins Injury: Ruled out for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Watkins (ankle/foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pelicans.

Watkins will miss a third consecutive contest due to a sprained left foot and ankle. His next opportunity to play will come Tuesday in Miami. With the rookie second-rounder sidelined, Will Riley, Justin Champagnie and Leaky Black are candidates for increased minutes.

Jamir Watkins
Washington Wizards
