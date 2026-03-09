Jamir Watkins headshot

Jamir Watkins Injury: Won't go Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Watkins (ankle/foot) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Heat.

Watkins is set to miss a fourth straight game due to a sprained left ankle and foot. The rookie second-rounder's next opportunity to suit up will come Thursday in Orlando. Meanwhile, Leaky Black may continue to play meaningful minutes.

Jamir Watkins
Washington Wizards
