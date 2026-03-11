Jamir Watkins News: Cleared to play Thursday
Watkins (ankle/foot) is off the injury report for Thursday's game against Orlando.
Watkins is set to return from a four-game absence due to a sprained ankle and foot. The rookie wing is averaging 5.9 points and 3.5 rebounds across 18.7 minutes per game this season.
