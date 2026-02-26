Jamir Watkins headshot

Jamir Watkins News: Earns two-year deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

The Wizards converted Watkins' two-way contract into a two-year, standard deal, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Due to several injuries in Washington, Watkins has emerged as a key rotation player in the backcourt. Over his last three games, he's shooting 55.2 percent from the field with averages of 12.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.0 three-pointers in 22.4 minutes per contest.

Jamir Watkins
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
