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Jamir Watkins News: Fares well off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Watkins produced nine points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists, four blocks and three steals in 27 minutes during Thursday's 117-95 loss to Detroit.

Watkins continues to play a key role off the Washington bench, and he saw a healthy workload Thursday with so many players on the injury report. Over his last seven games, he's averaging 20.1 minutes per contest with 8.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.7 steals, 0.9 blocks and 1.1 three-pointers.

Jamir Watkins
Washington Wizards
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