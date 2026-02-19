Jamir Watkins headshot

Jamir Watkins News: Heading to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Watkins is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against Indiana.

It'll instead be Tristan Vukcevic manning the middle for the Wizards on Thursday. Watkins has averaged 9.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 blocks in 29.2 minutes per tilt in his last seven games (two starts).

Jamir Watkins
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamir Watkins See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamir Watkins See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
11 days ago