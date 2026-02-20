Jamir Watkins headshot

Jamir Watkins News: Left out of rotation Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Watkins (coach's decision) went unused off the bench in Thursday's 112-105 win over the Pacers.

Watkins had played at least 26 minutes and averaged 11.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 three-pointers and 1.3 blocks in the four contests leading up to the All-Star break, but he ended up being dropped from the rotation entirely Thursday. At this point in the season, the 15-39 Wizards' main objective is seemingly to improve their odds in the draft lottery, which will likely result in ever-changing rotations that will make it difficult to predict what nearly every player on the roster's minutes might look like from game to game. As such, Watkins will carry some risk as a streaming option the rest of the way, even in deeper leagues.

Jamir Watkins
Washington Wizards
