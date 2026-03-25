Jamir Watkins News: Moving to second unit
Watkins isn't part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Jazz.
Watkins will move back to the bench after making a spot start the last time out. Given the Wizards' lengthy injury report, expect Watkins to see plenty of run.
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