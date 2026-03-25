Jamir Watkins headshot

Jamir Watkins News: Moving to second unit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2026 at 10:18pm

Watkins isn't part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Jazz.

Watkins will move back to the bench after making a spot start the last time out. Given the Wizards' lengthy injury report, expect Watkins to see plenty of run.

Jamir Watkins
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamir Watkins See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamir Watkins See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
15 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
20 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
34 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
45 days ago