Jamir Watkins News: Plays well off bench

Watkins provided seven points (2-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal over 16 minutes during Thursday's 136-131 overtime loss to the Magic.

Watkins returned from a four-game absence after battling a sprained ankle and foot. He's made a strong impact for the Wizards, but his fantasy appeal will be limited when the team is close to full strength.