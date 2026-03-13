Jamir Watkins headshot

Jamir Watkins News: Plays well off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Watkins provided seven points (2-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal over 16 minutes during Thursday's 136-131 overtime loss to the Magic.

Watkins returned from a four-game absence after battling a sprained ankle and foot. He's made a strong impact for the Wizards, but his fantasy appeal will be limited when the team is close to full strength.

Jamir Watkins
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamir Watkins See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamir Watkins See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
22 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
33 days ago