Jamir Watkins News: Provides 14 points off bench

Watkins provided 14 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 19 minutes before getting ejected from Saturday's 152-136 loss to Miami.

Watkins reached double figures in the scoring column for the first time since March 21, and he did so Saturday with efficiency. The 24-year-old has been deployed as a reserve in six consecutive games, and he's averaging 8.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 steals in 19.5 minutes over this span.