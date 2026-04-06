Jamir Watkins News: Strong line in loss

Watkins closed Sunday's 121-115 loss to the Nets with 20 points (7-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 44 minutes.

With the Wizards missing several key players, Watkins moved into the starting unit and put up a season-high 20 points. He had played 19 minutes in two straight contests prior, so unless the Wizards are shorthanded again, fantasy managers shouldn't chase this line too aggressively.