Jamir Watkins headshot

Jamir Watkins News: Strong line in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2026 at 8:22am

Watkins closed Sunday's 121-115 loss to the Nets with 20 points (7-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 44 minutes.

With the Wizards missing several key players, Watkins moved into the starting unit and put up a season-high 20 points. He had played 19 minutes in two straight contests prior, so unless the Wizards are shorthanded again, fantasy managers shouldn't chase this line too aggressively.

Jamir Watkins
Washington Wizards
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