Jamir Watkins News: Strong line in loss
Watkins closed Sunday's 121-115 loss to the Nets with 20 points (7-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 44 minutes.
With the Wizards missing several key players, Watkins moved into the starting unit and put up a season-high 20 points. He had played 19 minutes in two straight contests prior, so unless the Wizards are shorthanded again, fantasy managers shouldn't chase this line too aggressively.
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