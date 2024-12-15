Fantasy Basketball
Jamison Battle

Jamison Battle Injury: Dealing with ankle sprain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Battle won't play in Sunday's G League game against the Maine Celtics due to a left ankle sprain, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Battle has played double-digit minutes at the NBA level in eight of Toronto's last 10 games. However, he also had a stint in the G League during that stretch, suggesting he's falling down coach Darko Rajakovic's pecking order. It's unclear when Battle will be able to suit up again, but this injury puts his status for the G League Winter Showcase in jeopardy.

Jamison Battle
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
