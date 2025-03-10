Jamison Battle Injury: Done for night

Battle won't return to Monday's game against the Wizards after aggravating a nasal fracture, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Battle previously broke his nose while playing for the G League's Raptors 905 on Feb. 26. He appeared to suffer the aggravation of the injury in the first quarter, when he checked out of the game with 3:36 remaining and headed for the locker room. The 23-year-old forward was able to return for the second quarter before being shut down at halftime. He'll finish the game with five points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), and three rebounds across 12 minutes.