Jamison Battle Injury: Heading to G League

The Raptors assigned Battle to the G League's Raptors 905 on Wednesday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Since being recalled from the G League last Thursday, Battle has proceeded to miss the Raptors' last three games while recovering from a nasal fracture. His assignment to the G League likely suggests that Battle will take part in practice, which could mean that the rookie forward is back in action for Toronto's next game Friday versus the Jazz.