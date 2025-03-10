Fantasy Basketball
Jamison Battle

Jamison Battle Injury: Heads to locker room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2025 at 12:40pm

Battle went into the locker room after suffering an apparent facial injury in the first quarter of Monday's game against Washington, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

The forward was seemingly hit in the face by an opposing player and checked out of the game with 3:36 remaining in the opening quarter. Battle previously broke his nose Feb. 26 while playing for the G League's Raptors 905, so he may have suffered an aggravation of that injury.

Jamison Battle
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
