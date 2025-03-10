Jamison Battle Injury: Heads to locker room Monday

Battle exited to the locker room after sustaining an apparent facial injury in the first quarter of Monday's game against Washington, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

The forward was seemingly hit in the face by an opposing player and exited to the locker room with 3:36 remaining in the opening quarter. If Battle, who broke his nose in the G League on Feb. 26, is unable to return, A.J. Lawson and Jared Rhoden could see a slight bump in playing time the rest of the way.