Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Discord AMA
Join MLB Editor Erik Halterman for a live Q&A Session NOW on Discord: #mlb-fantasy!
Jamison Battle headshot

Jamison Battle Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Battle (nose) has been listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Battle joins Agbaji (ankle) as frontcourt players with a questionable status for Wednesday's matchup against Philadelphia. Toronto has had notable players in and out of the lineups for weeks, and if the rookie forward can't play, the team could lean heavily on Jared Rhoden to pick up the last like he has over the past few games.

Jamison Battle
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now