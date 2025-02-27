Jamison Battle Injury: Out with nasal fracture
Battle (nose) will not play Friday versus Chicago due to a nasal fracture, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Battle was recalled from the Raptors' G League affiliate team Thursday but will not play due to his injury. He was likely called up due to Scottie Barnes (hip) also potentially missing time, but Battle will not suit up Friday. Battle's next chance to play for Toronto will be Sunday against the Magic.
