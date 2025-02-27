Fantasy Basketball
Jamison Battle headshot

Jamison Battle Injury: Out with nasal fracture

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2025 at 2:54pm

Battle (nose) will not play Friday versus Chicago due to a nasal fracture, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Battle was recalled from the Raptors' G League affiliate team Thursday but will not play due to his injury. He was likely called up due to Scottie Barnes (hip) also potentially missing time, but Battle will not suit up Friday. Battle's next chance to play for Toronto will be Sunday against the Magic.

