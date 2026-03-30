Jamison Battle headshot

Jamison Battle Injury: Ruled out for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2026 at 1:42pm

Battle (not injury related) is out for Tuesday's game against the Pistons.

After missing Sunday's win over Orlando due to an illness, Battle is now listed as out due to not being with the team. It's unknown if the forward will be able to rejoin the Raptors on Wednesday, when they take on the Kings. Battle's absence Tuesday should free up a few extra minutes for Sandro Mamukelashvili in the frontcourt.

Jamison Battle
Toronto Raptors
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